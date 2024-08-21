Novak Manor is Back! From frights to fundraising, West Allis' favorite haunted house has a dual mission

WEST ALLIS — In the heart of a West Allis neighborhood, in mid-August, Halloween has taken over. At Novak Manor, there are no shortage of pumpkins or creepy clowns — the haunted house has it all.

'We have people that just drop things off. We have a casket that's in the garage. It was just donated last year,' Adam Novak said.

For Adam Novak, transforming his home into a house of nightmares is a labor of love.

'I love the decorating. I love the building. I'm a hands-on kind of person. This is where I find most of my enjoyment,' Adam added.

Adam has been decorating Novak Manor for the past decade, but after a battle with the city due to a permit and zoning issue last year, the haunted house's future was up in the air.

'Going through that process was very nerve-racking because it took six months to get the final answer,' Adam recalled.

That answer came back in May when a special permit was granted to allow visitors to enter through their haunted house.

'To be able to come back this year has been so exciting. Whenever this happens to end, we want it to be on our terms. We don't want anyone to ever tell us we can't do it, mainly because we are trying to be as respectful as possible,' Adam said.

And that's why these decorations are up in August. Before the Novaks can open for the season, they must have a final walk-through from the city.

'To make sure that we're 100% safe and that everyone coming to visit us will also be safe. If there are any issues, violations, or concerns, we have time to fix those before September 27,' Adam explained.

Watch: Novak Manor already preparing for Spooky Season.

From frights to fundraising, Novak Manor has a dual mission

Adam said, despite the extra steps, he is beyond thankful to be back — every year he has about 9,000 visitors and says the manor is more than meets the eye.

It's also a fundraising effort to help organizations in the community, like Bikers Advocating for Child Safety (BACS). The organization supports child crime victims and their families by coming with them to court, hanging out with the kids, and taking them to school to let them know they are not alone. They also participate in many community events and provide backpack giveaways to children and more.

Last year, Novak Manor raised $12,500 for BACS, money that helps them continue their mission of protecting and supporting children and families.

It may be a house of nightmares and frights, but Novak Mannor proves to be so much more, a haunted house with a heart.

'For anyone that visits Novak Manor, we just want them to have fun. Whether or not you want to be scared, awesome. If you don't want to be scared, we can work with that too.'"

