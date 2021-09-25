Watch
Notre Dame beats Wisconsin 41-13

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer stretches out after making a catch from quarterback Jack Coan as Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson makes the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 16:33:35-04

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Tyree returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown and Drew Pyne threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter in relief of an injured Jack Coan as No. 12 Notre Dame beat No. 18 Wisconsin 41-13 at Soldier Field.

Brian Kelly became the winningest coach in Notre Dame history with victory No. 105, surpassing Knute Rockne in his 12th season with the Irish.

Coan, a Wisconsin transfer, left with an apparent left leg injury midway through the third quarter with the game tied at 10.

Wisconsin is now 1-2 overall for the season.

The Badgers will play Michigan next Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

