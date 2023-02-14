Not a UFO: Starlink satellites spotted above Southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News received several calls and messages about a string of lights spotted in the skies above Southeast Wisconsin.

Don't worry, it isn't aliens! Video shows the Starlink satellite chain, which is owned by Elon Musk's company SpaceX. It provides internet access to dozens of countries.

SpaceX began launching Starlink satellites in 2019.

Clear skies made it easy for stargazers to spot Monday evening. The lights definitely piqued the interest of Wisconsin residents, especially after Madison-based fighter jets shot down an unidentified flying object over Lake Huron on Sunday.

The object marked the fourth one taken down in the last eight days. It was first detected over Montana on Saturday. It was then detected on the radar again Sunday going over Lake Huron. Airspace was temporarily restricted over the lake due to the incident.

