Northwestern Mutual to leave Franklin campus, thousands of jobs to relocate downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Northwestern Mutual will be moving employees out of its Franklin campus and into its downtown Milwaukee facility.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, around 2,000 employees will be relocating.

To accommodate the additional employees, the company is asking for the city's support for a $500 million renovation to one of the company's downtown buildings.

Northwestern Mutual's president and chief executive officer John Schlifske told the BizJournal that the consolidation is an effort to encourage collaboration and in-office attendance.

He said the proposed project “nurtures both the culture and the attractiveness of return to campus.”

Prior to the pandemic, about 85% of employees worked in person. That number has since dropped to 70%.

“We want to do everything we can to get back closer to that,” Schlifske told the Milwaukee Business Journal. “We think that 70 (percent) is going to continue to go up, and that’s what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Under the new plan, Northwestern Mutual would leave its Franklin office and two office buildings in Milwaukee to consolidate its footprint across the region. The BizJournal said the Franklin property would eventually be either sold or leased to a new company.

“We’re growing, we’re not shrinking, we have no layoffs this year,” Schlifske told the BizJournal. “Our headcount should go up 300 or 400 people. Most of those will be in Milwaukee.”

The project would overhaul the existing north office high-rise, which was completed in 1990. The BizJournal said it would be stripped down to its structure and re-built with an additional floor.

The company also wants to close a section of Cass Street so it can build a pedestrian plaza.

Once completed, Northwestern Mutual would be able to accommodate 9,000 employees. If the proposal is approved, the renovation could begin as soon as this fall.

