Northridge Mall neighbors say things will get worse before they get better, one week after demolition starts

An eyesore that has plagued Milwaukee's north side for more than 20 years is finally being torn down.

It's been one week since demolition began on the troubled Northridge Mall site. Neighbors in the area say things will probably get worse before they get better — but at least something is finally being done.

Trucks and machinery have been put to use sorting out debris. The construction zone is also lined with a local engineers union picketing for better wages.

The mall has been closes since 2002 and since then it's seen several incidents of vandalism and trespassing. At one point, there were also at least seven fires in the span of just 15 months.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure talked with people shopping at the Menard's near the site. She asked them to think back on their fondest memories of Northridge Mall, and they all had stories to share about its better days. Many are looking forward to future possibilities.

Demolition on the property is scheduled to last until fall of 2025. Leaders with the city say they should be ready for ground up development then.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip