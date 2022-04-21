North side residents hope for growth under new District 2 aldermanic leadership

MILWAUKEE — The election of Mayor Cavalier Johnson now leaves a hole for new leadership in the heart of Milwaukee’s North Side.

People living within Aldermanic District 2 said the place is ripe with opportunities. Everything from safety in neighborhoods to bringing businesses to areas like Midtown, are all top of mind for residents.

It is a time of transition in Milwaukee's second aldermanic district after Alderman Cavalier Johnson became Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

On the Common Council’s website sits a noticeably missing photo for a second district alderperson, leaving an opportunity to select new leadership.

“It’s a great thing, especially, when you’re able to embrace in your own community,” Jessica Key, a resident in the district.

TMJ4 News caught up with Key in the midtown shopping center, a hub for many in the district. After losing major stores like Walmart and Lowe’s, she sees opportunity.

“If you’re speaking in this area, it’s developing and having stores we are able to come to that are safe and actually useful to us and not just something we’re going to just pass by.”

From Westlawn Gardens to Capitol Drive and in-between, each corner of the district is much different from the others.

Milwaukee Police data shows the district is seeing a 26% dip in overall year to year crime versus this time last year. It’s a good number that people hope to keep down.

“That’s 1,000 percent a concern. When you have that presence, that’s always helpful,” Key said.

In a district with many unique characters neighborhoods, people hope for active and visible representation for their district at City Hall.

“Interact with our community, find out what’s going on. If we need anything, if we want to see something change, if they can do something, introduce themselves,” said Easha McKee, a resident.

A special election to fill the Second District seat vacated by the election of Johnson will be held on Nov. 8. A primary, if necessary, will be held on Aug. 9.

