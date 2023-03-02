Bank servicing Hispanic community opens on Milwaukee's south side

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Cavalier Johnson and North Shore Bank officials will hold a ribbon cutting Thursday in honor of a new branch opening on the South Side of Milwaukee.

The new branch, according to North Shore, will provide culturally appropriate banking services and financial literacy resources for the Latino community.

Watch live: Mayor Cavalier Johnson, North Shore Bank hold ribbon cutting



North Shore Bank had previously opened a bank inside the El Rey Foodmart on the south side, but due to a growing need, the bank is opening a bigger branch.

The new branch is located at 1316 W Forest Home Ave., directly across the street from the former El Rey location.

TMJ4 News will be attending the ribbon cutting. You can watch it live above at 10 a.m.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip