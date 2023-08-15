North Korea confirms for first time U.S. soldier Travis King crossed into country

North Korea confirmed publicly for the first time on Wednesday that U.S. Army Private Travis King, who is from Racine, Wisconsin, is in the country.

According to CNN, the country's government-controlled Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) claimed King expressed "his willingness to seek refuge" in North Korea or a third country.

The statement claims King allegedly confessed, “he harbored ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination within the U.S. Army.” The Associated Press reports North Korea claims Travis was disillusioned at the inequality of American society. KCNA says Travis admitted "illegally" intruding into North Korea.

In July, King, who had just finished serving time in a South Korean prison, was escorted to the airport to return to the United States to face possible disciplinary action. Instead of boarding the flight, King joined a tour group to the demilitarized zone and ran across the border to North Korea where he has since been detained.

The U.S. Defense Secretary previously confirmed that U.S. Army Private Travis King, 23, crossed the border into North Korea “willfully and without authorization.”

Earlier this month, it was reported North Korea responded to United Nations Command's messages regarding King. North Korea said it was investigating the incident. That was the first time the country has acknowledged the incident after two weeks of silence.

Last week, it was announced King would not be classified as a prisoner of war by the U.S. government. That means King would not be covered by protections given to prisoners of war under the Geneva Convention.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

