North Dakota man found guilty of shooting 2 Waukesha County police officers in 2020

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A North Dakota man was found guilty for shooting two police officers in Delafield in November of 2020. Both officers survived their injuries.

Nathanael Benton, 25, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

He was convicted by a Waukesha County jury on Thursday of one count of first-degree attempted homicide and reduced the second count to recklessly endangering safety. He was also convicted of one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Benton faces 78 years in prison.

In November of 2020, two officers, one from Delafield police and the other from Hartland police, were responding to a call for service regarding a hit-and-run crash at the Holiday Inn Express and shots were exchanged between Benton and the officers. The officers were injured.

Benton, who was 23-years-old at the time of the incident, fled the scene. He was also wanted by police for an incident in North Dakota.

Benton will have a status conference on July 19 and a sentencing hearing on Aug. 29.

