North Avenue Market food hall now open in Milwaukee near Wauwatosa: All you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The new North Avenue Market food hall at 5900 W. North Ave. on the Milwaukee-Wauwatosa border is officially open.

The 150-seat food hall and bar is open during the following hours:

Monday-Wednesday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Thursday and Friday: 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

According to their website, the new food hall "benefits from a vibrant, shared dining & retail hall with live entertainment; a convenient drive-through window for picking up everything from a coffee to a feast; indoor & outdoor seating; family-friendly games; a cozy, inside/outside fireplace, a well-curated bar serving craft cocktails along with the friendliest people and most delicious food in town."

Customers can also pick up their orders from a drive-thru window, enjoy live entertainment including music and comedy, indulge in a "dessert alley", and take advantage of patio seating and "Mosler's Vault" which is described as an intimate cocktail experience curated by Bittercube.

What are the vendors at the North Avenue Market?

Below is the verbatim list and description of the vendors currently at the food mall:

A&B DESSERTS

A&B Desserts, named after the Owner’s youngest adopted sons (Austin & Bobby), is an ice cream shop that also serves popcorn, and smoothies, including blended boozy beverages! Additionally, we serve a variety of candy for the sweet tooth. Join us on the Garden Level, get your picture taken, and have it placed on our “Community” wall!

ARTY’S SWEET TALK CUPCAKES

Arty’s Sweet Talk Cupcakes is a local, women-owned cupcake boutique. We put love into every creation that comes out of our kitchen and we do cater to those that are vegan, gluten-free, diabetic. Our kitchen makes freshly-baked cupcakes daily, bundt cakes, and our famous orbes! We are excited to have a storefront at North Avenue Market, an exciting place for people to gather friends and family, plus Chef Arty is from the neighborhood!

Artyssweettalkcupcakes

A TASTE OF JAVA

A Taste of Java is a minority-owned coffee shop, featuring flavors specially brewed by Pilcrow Coffee. Whether you’re beginning your coffee journey or a more experienced coffee enthusiast, we hope to further your adventure with a selection of high-quality coffees and a fun lineup of cold brew…with a dab of a pastry on the side.

BITTERCUBE

Bittercube was founded in 2009 by two bartenders with a shared vision for what bold & balanced bitters could be. With that goal in mind, they set out to produce the most distinctive lineup of bitters in the world.

Over the last decade, the company has built relationships with farmers, botanical suppliers, bartenders, and foodies across the globe, and continues to innovate with new flavors, collaborations, business lines, and services.

The team at Bittercube is excited to bring their attention to detail, an elevated cocktail experience, and more than a dozen years of hospitality experience to North Avenue Market’s main bar and Mosler’s Vault.

Bittercube on Facebook

Bittercube on Instagram

Bittercube.com

FRESH FARM BOWLS

Offering a variety of menu items spanning different cuisines, including American, Italian, Asian, and Mexican, Fresh Farm Bowls is here to serve the diverse customers that come to North Avenue Market. Plus, with a variety of topping options, everyone is sure to find what they are looking for with the customizable experience; the perfect option for anyone including vegetarians, gluten-sensitive, or children!

By incorporating a wide mixture of fresh home-grown vegetables, cultural flavors, and ethnic cuisines into the menu, Fresh Farm Bowls offers a wide range of options for everyone. The basic menu of the Fresh Farm Bowls consists of Asian flavors such as a yellow curry beef bowl with rice and an Asian chicken bowl; such offerings encapsulate flavors of Mexico and Spain as the chipotle pulled pork bowl, which has become a customer favorite; Italian cuisine such as a lasagna bowl; and American classics such as homemade mac and cheese and an extra-special loaded mac and cheese which includes a scoop of Fresh Farm Bowls’ homemade pulled chipotle pork on top of the mac and cheese bowl.

Fresh Farm Bowls also believes in giving back. Being a veteran-owned and led business, discounts are available for veterans and first responders. Additionally, the company will donate $0.10 from each bowl sold to Giving Angels MKE Foundation, a local Milwaukee nonprofit.

Ultimately, Fresh Farm Bowls prides itself on being able to maintain the sweet spot of balance between high-quality, fresh, and innovative ingredients and affordable and delicious food bowls.

Fresh Farm Bowls on Facebook

MOSLER’S VAULT

Mosler’s Vault is a cocktail bar in the confines of the former United Federal Savings & Loan bank vault, built in 1949. The bar is run by the talented crew at Bittercube. With cream city brick walls, and a moss ceiling, the space is both intimate and warm. Named after the vault door manufacturer, the elevated cocktail experience showcases a regularly rotating menu of rare and unique ingredients. Reservations are recommended.

THE PACKED PICNIC COMPANY

The Packed Picnic Company has been providing full-service, effortless picnics to the Greater Milwaukee Area since September 2020. We are excited to be able to provide a pop-up version of our luxury picnics available TO GO at North Avenue Market.

The Pop-Up Packed Picnic includes the special, stylish ambiance our full-service picnics are known for, while providing the essentials needed for a picnic, so you can have a The Packed Picnic experience whenever and wherever you choose.

Pair our Pop-Up Packed Picnic with any of the delicious food and beverage offerings at North Avenue Market and have a beautiful & effortless picnic on your schedule!

The Packed Picnic Company on Facebook

The Packed Picnic Company on Instagram

Thepackedpicniccompany.com

SAM’S DELI

SAM’s Deli is named after two of the owner’s sons, Andrew & Mark, and serves a variety of elevated soups, sandwiches, salads, and charcuterie. Join us for a hearty meal, or a snack while sipping a cocktail. This family-owned deli has it all, from Boar’s Head cold cuts to unique Wisconsin meats and cheese, and don’t forget to ask what the “S” in SAM’s Deli stands for!

S’BLENDID BOBA TEA

We here at s’BLENDID Boba Tea have a deep passion in making bubble tea drinks of the highest caliber from quality ingredients. With our drinks centered around milk teas and fruit iced teas using organic tea leaves, we seek to expand the bubble tea market in Milwaukee as well as give others an opportunity to try a new type of beverage that deviates from the norm.

In addition, we are eager to share that we will be offering Korean fried chicken sandwiches made to-order in which our customers can enjoy with their bubble tea drinks. While making bubble teas is our specialty, we also take pride in the meticulous and extensive process of cooking our fried chicken sandwiches to ensure crispiness in every bite. Our Milwaukee foodies will not want to miss this!

s’BLENDID Boba Tea on Facebook

s’BLENDID Boba Tea on Instagram

