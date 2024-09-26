MILWAUKEE — North Avenue Market in Milwaukee has permanently closed, two years after opening its doors.

TMJ4 News North Avenue Market

"With anything that doesn't go the way you desire, there's always a lot of angst and heartache," said owner Chris Harris Morse.

This was not the outcome Harris Morse wanted. When he opened North Avenue Market as a food hall, he initially saw it as a place to build community.

"It wasn't about the profit. It was about connecting people. It was about bringing people together," Harris Morse explained.

TMJ4 News Chris Harris Morse, Owner North Avenue Market

Since then, the market has gone through its fair share of transformations. Most recently, it transitioned into a single restaurant with event space.

Watch: Neighbors react after North Avenue Market closes after two years

North Avenue Market closes after two years, neighbors hope another small business invests in the community

However, not enough money was coming in.

Harris Morse announced the decision to close on social media.

"The time it will take to turn around and the additional funds it would cost to do that just aren't there," Harris Morse stated.

"It's tough when a small business isn't able to make it," said Simon McConico, co-owner of Vennture Brew Company.

TMJ4 News Simon McConico, Co-owner of Vennture Brew Company

He is hopeful that whatever replaces the location is committed to the neighborhood.

"Something that's going to champion the Uptown Crossings sector and corridor. Something that's going to put in the time, sweat, and tears that Chris did," McConico added.

Lia Iyengar, who visited the area Thursday, hopes it will build on the small business community.

"I think it's nice to know the people from whom you're buying products. It helps build up the community you live in, and all that money goes back to the people," Iyengar said.

TMJ4 News Lia Iyengar

While it is too soon to say what the next chapter will look like, Harris Morse is filled with gratitude and focused on the positive.

"I'm so grateful to our community for all the support and encouragement, and even the constructive feedback, because I think that those make us stronger," Harris Morse told TMJ4 News.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error