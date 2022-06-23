Nonstop flights between Milwaukee, Toronto resume at Mitchell International

MILWAUKEE — Nonstop flights between Milwaukee and Toronto are back!

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport announced Thursday that Air Canada resumed its daily nonstop service, two years after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The flights will be on a CRJ-200 aircraft. According to a news release from the airport, once passengers arrive in Canada, they can make easy connections to destinations across Canada, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

“We’re very pleased to welcome back Air Canada and all the travelers who enjoy the popular Toronto route,” said Airport Director Brian Dranzik. “Many people are traveling this summer for the first time in two years. This relaunched nonstop service gives travelers easy access to Canada’s largest city, known for its beautiful waterfront and rich ethnic and cultural offerings, as well as nearby Niagara Falls.”

Tickets for the nonstop flights can be booked on aircanada.com or through United Airlines.

