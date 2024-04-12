Non-profit founder brings Doggy Day at Deer District back for third year on Saturday

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, Doggy Day at Deer District returns for its third year.

The event is put on by Winston's Wishes, a non-profit organization that helps dogs in need. Jake Schneider started the non-profit about ten years ago after adopting his dog Winston from MADACC. Over the years, the organization has helped find loving homes for dozens of dogs in need.

TMJ4 Jake Schneider started the non-profit Winston's Wishes about ten years ago after adopting his dog Winston from MADACC.

"We mainly focus on dogs who are shutting down in the shelter, dogs who need extra medical care and extra time to decompress — that's the environment we offer them," said Jake.

Doggy Day at Deer District will have more than 70 vendors and six food trucks, including a food truck for your dog. There will also be raffles, prizes, a D.J activities, and more.

Jake said this event is important because it helps fund the medical needs of their rescue dogs throughout the year.

"It's all about getting our adoptables in front of new eyes, in front of new families that are looking to adopt a new family member, so that's significant." said Jake.

The event is at Deer District from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

