Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Non-profit founder brings Doggy Day at Deer District back for third year on Saturday

On Saturday, Doggy Day at Deer District returns for its third year. The event is put on by Winston's Wishes, a non-profit organization that helps dogs in need.
Jake Schneider
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 07:36:46-04

MILWAUKEE — On Saturday, Doggy Day at Deer District returns for its third year.

The event is put on by Winston's Wishes, a non-profit organization that helps dogs in need. Jake Schneider started the non-profit about ten years ago after adopting his dog Winston from MADACC. Over the years, the organization has helped find loving homes for dozens of dogs in need.

Jake Schneider
Jake Schneider started the non-profit Winston's Wishes about ten years ago after adopting his dog Winston from MADACC.

"We mainly focus on dogs who are shutting down in the shelter, dogs who need extra medical care and extra time to decompress — that's the environment we offer them," said Jake.

Doggy Day at Deer District will have more than 70 vendors and six food trucks, including a food truck for your dog. There will also be raffles, prizes, a D.J activities, and more.

Jake said this event is important because it helps fund the medical needs of their rescue dogs throughout the year.

"It's all about getting our adoptables in front of new eyes, in front of new families that are looking to adopt a new family member, so that's significant." said Jake.

The event is at Deer District from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News live on your favorite streaming device