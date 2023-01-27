Non-alcoholic cocktail bar coming to Milwaukee's Crossroads Collective

Tune into TMJ4 News Today on Wednesday, Feb. 1 for a sneak peek at the new bar!

A new vendor is coming to Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee and it's a non-alcoholic cocktail bar!

The Counter Day Bar will open its doors on Feb. 1 on Milwaukee's East Side. The owner, Ryan Castelaz, is the founder and creative director of Discourse, a coffee workshop.

He is expanding his horizons into the non-alcoholic cocktail world in hopes of ridding the world of the term "mocktail" and instead help "guide non-alcoholic cocktails to their rightful place at the cocktail table."

"Rather than thinking of non-alcoholic cocktails as a mimicry or a pale substitute for the familiar cocktail, we aim to demonstrate that we can produce the complexity, the finish, the connective experience, and of course the fun of a great cocktail without requiring alcohol.” Castelaz said.

According to a news release, the opening menu will feature non-alcohol cocktails based on the nine Aesop fables and Greco-roman myths. Each has been workshopped and offers a presentation and profile similar to that of your favorite cocktail.

The new bar will be open every day from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., offering a 4-seat tasting counter. Customers can purchase a three, five, or seven-course tasting menu, or order cocktails a la carte for a more casual experience.

For those who prefer coffee over cocktails, don't worry. Discourse's two locations in Milwaukee will remain open.

