Nominate your furry friend to be the next We Energies ‘ambassadog,’ nominations accepted through July 10

We Energies is now accepting nominations for the next We Energies ‘ambassadog!’

Your pup can help share the important safety reminder: “Doggone it! Call 811 at least three days before you dig.”

We Energies customers can submit photos of their dog digging or in their favorite place to dig here. Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, July 10.

We Energies will then narrow the entries to a few top dogs before holding a vote. We Energies customers will have the opportunity to vote for the winner.

The crowned ‘ambassadog’ will be featured in the company’s safe digging awareness campaign beginning in August. The campaign is an effort to remind people to call 811 before digging.

Check out last year's top dog, Idaleen: Meet Idaleen: We Energies' newest Ambassadog

Click here for more information on the 811 diggers hotline.

