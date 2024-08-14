Meet Idaleen: We Energies' newest Ambassadog

MILWAUKEE — For the past decade, We Energies has found an amazing way to drive home an important message while also giving some local dogs celebrity status. TMJ4's Andrea Williams met up with Alison Trouy from We Energies, along with Mitch and Diane Mansavage, who are the proud parents of "Idaleen," We Energies' newest Ambassadog.

Mitch and Diane are super excited about their dog's newfound fame.

"Diane saw an article in the local paper for this contest, and she comes to me... we need to get a picture of Ida digging," said Mitch.

That picture landed Ida in the top 10 for We Energies' safe digging contest, and that's when they hit the campaign trail, starting with the Washington County Fair.

"I made a dress that said 'Vote Idaleen' on the back and the front, and I put little stars on it!" said Diane.

Indeed, a star was born. From the vet to the groomer, Idaleen earned 10,000 votes and took the top spot—even landing on a few billboards.

"Recently, she was on six billboards in the Milwaukee area. I couldn't believe it—seeing your dog on a billboard, it's incredible!" said Mitch.

All the fanfare is pretty cool, but Ida's most important job is delivering the message: call 811 at least three days before you dig.

"Digging can be dangerous if you don't find out what's beneath the ground. So, it's important to call 811 and have those underground utilities marked. Otherwise, you might hit an electric line, a natural gas line, a water line, even cable or internet," said Trouy.

At just 16 months old, what's Ida doing when she's not working her new gig?

"She has training. We have her in scent classes at the Humane Society, so we have her in a very wide range of things that she can do to express her talents."

Well, my new friend Idaleen completed her news interview, did a few tricks, and had more than a few treats before she wrapped things up, reminding us all to dial before you dig!

