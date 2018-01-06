Nomad Nacional takes over La Fuente for World Cup

Mike Eitel, owner of the Nomad World Pub, has signed a lease to open a temporary pop-up bar just in time for the 2018 World Cup.

The Latin-inspired bar, called Nomad Nacional, will take over the former La Fuente space at 625 South 5th Street. According to a news release, it is expected to open by May 1 and remain open through November 2018.

While the original Nomad World Pub on Brady Street will still celebrate the World Cup, the main festivities will be held at the 5th Street location. This includes an outdoor fan zone with a large TV, a stage for live entertainment and a marketplace.

Eitel is considering buying the property after the one-year lease is up. Even if he does not purchase the La Fuente space, he says there will soon be a permanent location for Nomad Nacional in Walker's Point.