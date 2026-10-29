Noah Kahan playing Camp Randall Stadium in May 2027 for 'The Last of the Bugs Tour'

Noah Kahan is officially coming to Wisconsin, bringing his "The Last of the Bugs Tour" to Camp Randall Stadium in May.

According to FPC Live, Kahan will play the stadium on May 26. Tickets will go on sale in November, but fans can sign up for a presale here.

Metallica is also playing a show at the stadium next year in June.

Watch below: More stories from TMJ4

Milwaukee celebrates Brewers' first-ever World Series title with weekend festivities citywide

Milwaukee celebrates Brewers' first-ever World Series title with weekend festivities citywide

HISTORY MADE: The Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series

HISTORY MADE: The Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series

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