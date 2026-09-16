Metallica bringing M72 World Tour to Camp Randall Stadium in June 2027

Metallica will be the latest band to play Camp Randall Stadium on the campus of the University of Wisconsin.

The legendary band announced that its massive M72 World Tour will extend into 2027, and play Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, June 12. Metallica will be joined by Limp Bizkit and Avatar as opening acts for the concert.

Tickets for the show will go on sale for fan club presales starting Monday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. Local presales will start Thursday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m., and additional presales will run throughout the week before the general on-sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. More information is available at UWBadgers.com.

Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets starting Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. through Citi Entertainment.

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