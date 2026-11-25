WEST ALLIS — You don’t have to travel all the way to the North Pole to experience a little Christmas magic this holiday season.

Natty Oaks in West Allis is transforming into a holiday wonderland, complete with cozy chalets, festive decorations, hot cocoa, sweet treats and visits from Santa Claus.

See the full story in the video below

Natty Oaks Santa

The holiday chalet experience runs Nov. 30 through Dec. 23. Families must make reservations for a private chalet experience with Santa. However, when Santa is outside the chalets, visitors can take pictures with him for free.

TMJ4 Santa At Natty Oaks

For Natty Oaks owner John Roots, the experience is about creating lasting holiday memories for children and their parents.

“I want the parents to relive what they saw when they were kids,” Roots said.

Beyond the holiday festivities, Natty Oaks is also giving back to the community through its annual Stuff the Shuttle toy drive, benefiting Brave Like Mackenzie and the MACC Fund.

People can donate new, unwrapped toys at Natty Oaks, Henry Flach’s and Shelby’s National Tap through Dec. 13.

Meanwhile, Santa has a special announcement for children this Christmas: He says, he is canceling the naughty list.

TMJ4 Natty Oaks

“Children, be good, be respectful. People, be kind. Do your chores, go to sleep on time,” Santa said.

For more information about the holiday festivities and chalet reservations, visit SantaChalets.com

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