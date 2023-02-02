No snow, no problem: Train like Team USA on Urban Slope's ski simulators in Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need snow to snowboard. All you need is a simulator.

“I can think of two people personally in January," Jared Masters said. "They snowboarded for their first time and by the end of 15 minutes we’re very comfortable snowboarding.”

Masters owns Urban Slopes. It's a ski and snowboard simulator business. Inside his shop at N35W23770 Capitol Dr. in Pewaukee, there are two ski and two snowboard simulators. They are the same ones Team USA uses to train.

The simulators essentially act as one long continuous run. You save time not waiting in a chairlift or dodging people on the slopes.

"(What) you're going to get in three to four hours of running or ski and snowboard turns at Little Swiss, Sunburst, any of those. That’s what 15 minutes here would give you.”

The simulators measure your speed, distance traveled, the number of turns taken, and even the angle of your turns. You can pick from various famous resorts to ski at and a large monitor will show you bombing down the hill.

While the snowboards and skis are smaller than what you are used to, it's a one size fits all deal. It's meant for anyone from the newbie on the mountain to those shredding gnar.

“So whether you’re a 6-year-old skiing or a 70-year-old skiing, the machine will compensate for you.”

It adjusts to your turns, the power of your carving, and your weight.

There is a bit of a learning curve. I have been snowboarding in the mountains of Lake Tahoe for more than 15 years. I still had a bit of a learning curve. I did fall once, but after a few minutes, I got the hang of it. No snow, no snowboard, no problem.

The simulator can mimic different types of terrain too.

"We can add in if he wants conditions for ice. If he wants to do slush conditions which in Wisconsin we’re well used to those," Masters said.

Rates start at $30 for 15 minutes and go up to $50 for 30 minutes and $70 for one hour. They also sell season passes and other packages.

