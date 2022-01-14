Watch
No mail: Post Offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MILWAUKEE — Post offices will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day (MLK Day).

The U.S. Postal Service observes the day as a federal holiday, marking Martin Luther King's birthday. His official birthday is Jan. 15.

Offices will be closed and there will be no mail delivery or retail service on Monday.

Customers can still drop their mail in blue street collection boxes so they can be processed early the next day.

Customers depositing mail on Tuesday should drop their mail no later than 3 p.m. to get it processed sooner.

Post Offices will reopen on Tuesday with full mail delivery and retail service.

