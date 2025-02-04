'No immediate threats located' after apparent 'swatting' incident at Kenosha Bradford High School

KENOSHA, Wis. — Police say there were "no immediate threats located" after an apparent "swatting" incident at Kenosha Bradford High School.

Officers are continuing their investigation.

"Swatting" is when someone makes a fake emergency call with the purpose of generating a large law enforcement response. It is a felony in Wisconsin.

TMJ4 News has a crew on their way to the school and will update this story when we learn more.

