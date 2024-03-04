No immediate changes to be made following weekend zoo chaos

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. — It was pure chaos this weekend at the Milwaukee County Zoo's first free day of the year.

"It was crazy though. It was like very, very packed," one person told TMJ4 Saturday.

Thousands of folks heading into the zoo Saturday struggled to find parking spots.

TMJ4 has video of cars backed up down Blue Mound Road and then onto Interstate 41. Some people even parking their cars on the highway's exit ramp.

"I appreciate them taking the effort to come to the zoo, but I want to make it more efficient for folks and make it more enjoyable," Amos Morris said.

Morris is the Milwaukee County Zoo Executive Director.

He said when it comes to parking, that's why Milwaukee County Supervisors allocated nearly $2M to address the issue.

"These dollars were allocated for design, and so in design, you're doing research as well as drawing it out," Morris explained.

Morris said the planning process alone could take eight to 10 months. The plan is then given to county supervisors in hopes of getting even more money to actually make the necessary changes.

Changes, Morris said, could greatly impact the zoo's bottom line.

"If I'm facing a two-hour wait, I've got kids in the back of the car, I might just drive an hour and go somewhere else. We see people leaving the lines. Just the frustration of being in a line, coming to a place where you're supposed to have fun is a challenge," Morris said.

