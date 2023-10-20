No fans allowed at Franklin-Kenosha Bradford playoff game due to player investigation

FRANKLIN, Wis. — No fans will be allowed at the Franklin-Kenosha Bradford playoff football game at Franklin High School due to an ongoing investigation involving a player from Kenosha Bradford.

That's according to a letter sent to Franklin Public Schools families on Friday. The game is set to be held at 7 p.m. The player being investigated, according to Franklin Public Schools, will not be in attendance.

However, TMJ4 reached out to Kenosha Bradford for more information, and they allege their student is not under investigation. We have reached out to Franklin Public Schools for further clarification.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution," the letter says in part. "Only players, coaches, and other approved Franklin Public Schools personnel will be allowed on campus."

The letter says there will also be an increased police presence on site.

The letter concludes, "We understand this is disappointing for those of you wishing to attend the event and appreciate your understanding."

