No 'clear motive' in Roundy's Oconomowoc shooting, Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says

OCONOMOWOC — There is no "clear motive" behind the Roundy's Distribution Center shooting in Oconomowoc, law enforcement officials said Monday.

Officials said that they had concluded their investigation and found no motive behind the shooting, which took place on March 16. Two victims were found inside the warehouse. The victims were identified as Kevin Schneider, 39, and Kevin Kloth, 51.

The suspected gunman, identified as Fraron Cornelius, took his own life after he crashed his vehicle during a police pursuit.

The sheriff's office said it had interviewed family, friends, hundreds of Roundy's employees, and several community members during the investigation.

No other details were released.

