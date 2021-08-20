No charges for Wisconsin National Guard mishandled sex assault cases

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says prosecutors have not filed criminal charges for about 30 sexual assault cases mishandled by the Wisconsin National Guard.

The justice department on Thursday released findings and results of its 18-month investigation. It determined that while no criminal charges have been filed, the cases involve conduct that was “degrading, harassing, and highly inappropriate in any setting.”

The federal National Guard Bureau in 2019 found more than 30 cases that were mishandled by the Wisconsin National Guard, leading to the state justice department review. Gov. Tony Evers ordered a series of reforms in 2019.

