No charges for officers who shot, killed man on Germantown school's roof, DOJ says

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says there will be no charges against the officers who shot and killed a man outside Kennedy Middle School in Germantown. The DOJ is also releasing new video of the incident.

The incident happened in October, when Kennedy Middle School in Germantown went into a lockdown for hours. Now we're getting our first look at what happened from the perspective of the officers involved.

The video shows officers getting onto the roof of the middle school. It's extremely dark, but a silhouette of a man can be seen.

When officers shine a flashlight on him, he takes off. The officers apparently lose the man for five minutes. But then, shots ring out from an officer who is on the ground.

Family identified the man killed as 32-year-old Kevin Foy of Illinois, an Army combat veteran who struggled with PTSD.

This story will be updated.

