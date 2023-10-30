Students rejoin staff at Kennedy Middle School for the first time since shooting

GERMANTOWN, Wis. — For the first time since police shot and killed the 32-year-old Army combat veteran they said climbed onto the roof at Kennedy Middle School and began shooting at officers, school buses were back to their normal routes and parents were back to their family’s everyday morning routine.

The Germantown School District took another step toward normalcy by welcoming Middle School students back into the building Monday morning. TMJ4 spoke with parents as they dropped off students, who said many community members are sharing similar feelings.

“I think everyone’s feeling pretty confident going back to school today,” Renee Caldwell, mother of 6th grade Kennedy Middle School Student.

“He was feeling good, confident,” said another parent.

Caldwell said her daughter, a 6th grader at Kennedy Middle School, was sick last Monday so she picked her up early from school. She said luckily for that reason, the daughter wasn’t at her normal after-school activity and more importantly, the shooting. However, the whole situation was nerve-racking and she’s glad everyone who was there is safe.

“I’m just so grateful that the police officers were able to show up on time and so quickly to make sure everybody was safe but I just really feel for the kids,” said Caldwell.

Germantown Police were back at the school again on Monday to make sure families and faculty continue feeling safe with protection on the outside. On the inside, school administration partnered with Pupil Services to offer on-site counseling for students and families.

“We’ve actually reached out to the counselor,” said Caldwell. “I think my daughter is going to make some time to meet with her. Maybe not today but sometime this week just to kind of follow up. So, we are absolutely so grateful for the teachers and counselors who are a part of this staff.”

Caldwell believes families should do their best to move forward and they should all do it together.

“I think it’s just best to try and get back to a normal routine,” said Caldwell. “You know we have a great community. The staff has been incredibly supportive and kind and reassuring. We just have to stick together as a community and not live in fear and keep moving forward, I think.”

