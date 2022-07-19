Watch Now
No charges against Racine police officer who shot and killed Da'Shontay King

The Racine County District Attorney announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against a Racine police officer who shot and killed a man in May.
Da'Shontay King Sr.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Jul 19, 2022
RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County District Attorney announced Tuesday that no charges will be filed against a Racine police officer who shot and killed a man in May.

The man, 37-year-old Da'Shontay King Sr., was shot by Officer Zachary Brenner on May 17. District Attorney Patricia Hanson said in her decision, "the death of Mr. King was a direct result of Mr. King’s conduct that posed a reasonable and imminent threat to Officer Brenner, under the circumstances as they existed at the time. Mr. King was armed with a firearm, therefore, his intentional use of a firearm was reasonable and necessary under the circumstances."

As previously reported, police said they stopped a car while executing a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm. According to police, King ran from the car with a gun and led an officer on a foot chase.

Officer Brenner chased King over a fence and a small hill before the shooting. King refused all commands and made an action that resulted in Brenner shooting King, police said.

