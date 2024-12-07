No. 5 Marquette puts home win streak on the line against No. 11 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1)
Milwaukee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.
Watch on FOX or keep up with live stats here.
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Golden Eagles take on No. 11 Wisconsin.
The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Marquette scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game.
The Badgers play their first true road game after going 8-1 to start the season. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.
Marquette makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 58.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Golden Eagles.
John Tonje is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.
