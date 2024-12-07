No. 5 Marquette puts home win streak on the line against No. 11 Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (8-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Marquette Golden Eagles (8-1)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 12:30 p.m.

Watch on FOX or keep up with live stats here.

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Marquette will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Golden Eagles take on No. 11 Wisconsin.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-0 at home. Marquette scores 82.9 points while outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game.

The Badgers play their first true road game after going 8-1 to start the season. Wisconsin ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Marquette makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Wisconsin has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Jones is shooting 58.8% and averaging 19.0 points for the Golden Eagles.

John Tonje is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error