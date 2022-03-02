Watch
No. 10 Badgers nip No. 8 Purdue for share of Big Ten title

APTOPIX Purdue Wisconsin Basketball
Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin celebrates after defeating Purdue 70-67 in an NCAA college basketball game to clinch a share of the Big Ten regular-season title, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 5:20 AM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 06:20:59-05

MADISON — Chucky Hepburn banked in a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to give No. 10 Wisconsin a 70-67 victory over No. 8 Purdue that clinched the Badgers a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Purdue’s Jaden Ivey tied the game by sinking a 3-pointer with 8.9 seconds remaining.

The Badgers worked the ball to Hepburn. The freshman guard calmly fired the winning shot from in front of Wisconsin’s bench.

A victory Sunday at home against Nebraska would give the Badgers their first outright conference title since 2015.

