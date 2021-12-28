Nino's Italian Bakery and Deli closing for good after 54 years

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The owners of Nino's Italian Bakery and Deli in Menomonee Falls have decided to close their doors for good next month, after being open for 54 years.

According to a social media post on Tuesday, Nino and Nina decided it was time to retire. They add they could not find adequate help to keep going.

"The decision to close was a very difficult choice made by the whole family, and we all agreed that we don’t want to run this business without them," they wrote.

"All of our customers are also the heart of Nino’s that will never be forgotten. The support you have shown us throughout decades of this successful business will carry a place in all our hearts forever. You are the reason we kept going, you are the reason we are so successful, and you are the reason this decision was the hardest! Thank you all for your support, kindness, generosity, loyalty, friendships, and most importantly so much LOVE," according to their post.

Nino's will be open until Jan. 16, 2022. They said a celebration ceremony is in the works.

Read their announcement here.

