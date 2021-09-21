Nine Wisconsin schools honored as 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

MILWAUKEE -- Nine Wisconsin schools have been recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as "National Blue Ribbon Schools" for 2021, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Tuesday.

According to a news release, the recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or its progress in "closing achievement gaps among student subgroups."

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

These are the nine schools that earned National Blue Ribbon honors:

Coloma – Coloma Elementary School, Westfield School District.

De Pere – Foxview Intermediate School, De Pere School District.

Drummond – Drummond Elementary School, Drummond Area School District.

Franklin – Robinwood Elementary School, Franklin Public School District.

Hatley – Hatley Elementary School, D C Everest Area School District.

Hudson – River Crest Elementary School, Hudson School District.

Milwaukee – Marquette University High School, Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

Platteville – Westview Elementary School, Platteville School District.

Racine – Jefferson Lighthouse Elementary School, Racine Unified School District.

Here's more information on how the schools are selected, from the Department of Education:

"The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates:

Exemplary High-Performing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.

Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students."

Get more information on the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program's website here.

