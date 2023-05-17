Nine arrested following fight in Waukesha, police confirm

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Nine people were arrested Tuesday after two fights broke out in Waukesha, the police department confirmed to TMJ4 News.

The Waukesha Police Department said it was called to Hartwell and Main around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a fight. When officers arrived, they learned the fight started at Waukesha Springs Park.

Six minors reportedly fought and stole phones from each other, as well as used rocks, sticks, and a taser during the altercation.

TMJ4

After the fight, two victims were in the back of an ambulance with an officer when a van drove by. Waukesha Police said occupants in that van began attacking a 17-year-old male in the area.

The officer who had been in the ambulance witnessed the fight and called for backup as the adults in the van were physically attacking the teens still in the area.

The Waukesha Police Department said the following arrests were made as a result of the fights:



The three adults who were arrested for Child abuse, two of which are on probation

One arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Battery

5 people arrested for disorderly conduct

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip