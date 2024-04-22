'Nina Simone: Four Women' shines light on her music & civil rights activism

MILWAUKEE — Nina Simone was one of the leading voices in the civil rights movement. I'll introduce you to these ladies who help bring her spirit and spunk to the stage here at the Milwaukee Rep.

Actress Alexis J. Roston has taken on many roles at the Milwaukee Rep including the legendary Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. From now until May 12th she's playing the woman known as the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone. "The voice of the voice, right? But the impact that she left on the people is astounding to me," said Roston.

TMJ4 Actress Alexis J. Roston plays Nina Simone in "Nina Simone: Four Women"

"It's very humbling that I get to take on this mantle in this way."

TMJ4's Andrea Williams asked her about the music and how she's been able to digest it and relay how Simone felt through the music. "The intent into the eye of the woman is something that hits you right away. I don't know that you can listen to this music and not feel it. You know and that's the thing I loved about her is you feel it," answered Roston.

Nina Simone composed over 500 songs and recorded almost 60 albums. Her fiery themes such as "To Be Young, Gifted, and Black" and "Four Women" stand the test of time. She strongly believed that as an artist, your music should reflect the times.

Rene Perez/AP FILE - In this June 27, 1985, file photo, Nina Simone performs at Avery Fisher Hall in New York. Simone is among first-time nominees on the ballot for induction next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Rene Perez, File)

Roston agrees, "It took root with her; it created a seed of probably first anger and resentment and bitterness....you were listening. Yeah, you know, and from there, we got some amazing music."

Milwaukee native and Marquette grad, Malkia Stampley is the Director of this production and calls it a full-circle moment.

TMJ4 Milwaukee native and Marquette Theater Arts grad, Malkia Stampley is the Director of "Nina Simone: Four Women".

"I want audiences to dare to answer those hard questions within them. The what are you going to do about it? Nina chose to do and she listened for the answer."

"You come from an acting family brother, big Broadway star, your husband acts, your kids act. It's in you, and it's just amazing to see you be able to bring your talent to the Milwaukee Rep to showcase to people who watched you grow and really display who you are in this space. Yes, it is an honor," said Stampley.

Andrea noted, "There were some key things that stood out to me that I thought brought true emotion. First and foremost, on the set. If you look at the photos that line the wall, instant chill bumps. You see Breonna Taylor, you see Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr."

"Because what Nina Simone was fighting for and writing about in 1963 her song 'Mississippi God****, you could see it today, when you think about those who have been killed Dontre Hamilton and others in Milwaukee and around the country. And so the best way we knew to do that, without changing the setting of the play was to do this gesture, this artistic gesture, and pay homage to them, because we knew Nina would today and blending the past with the present and showing the fight isn't done," replied Stampley.

"She was unapologetically Nina and even sometimes that was too much for her!

This piece was shot by photojournalist Re'Nesha Donson.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip