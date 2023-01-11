Nicolet High School graduate wins his fourth Golden Globe award

A Nicolet High School graduate won an award Tuesday night at the Golden Globe, continuing his perfect Golden Globe streak!

Justin Hurwitz picked up his fourth award after winning "Best Original Score for a Motion Picture." He scored the movie Babylon, which stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

🎊 A huge congratulations to Justin Hurwitz, this year's Golden Globe winner for Best Score - Motion Picture from the film @babylonmovie! 🎊 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/vZzA4YHAcL — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

The 37-year-old film composer and television writer previously won two globes for La La Land and one for the movie First Man.

During his speech Tuesday evening, he credited his upbringing in Southeast Wisconsin.

Chris Pizzello/Invision Justin Hurwitz poses in the press room with the award for best original score, motion picture for "Babylon" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

"I'm very grateful that I had the opportunity how to figure out at a young age that music was the thing for me. I'm grateful to my parents. I'm grateful to the public schools I went to that had music classes," Hurwitz said as he accepted the award. "I think a lot about all the people out there who are really talented at something but never got a chance to figure out what that thing is...Things would be better if people could figure out the thing that they were good at, the thing they loved doing more than anything else, and we just need that opportunity."

Hurwitz was up against nominees Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking), John Williams (The Fabelmans) and Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin).

