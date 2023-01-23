Nickelback playing Am Fam Amphitheater on Aug. 5

MILWAUKEE — Nickelback is playing a show at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 5, organizers announced Monday.

Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Live Nation is organizing the concert. Click here for more info.

Read the full announcement below:

Today, acclaimed rock band Nickelback announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’. Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will hit 38 cities this summer, kicking off on Monday, June 12 in Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre, with a stop at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI, on Saturday, August 5, with special guests, renowned country rocker Brantley Gilbert, and rising country artist Josh Ross. Check out the band’s announce video here [r20.rs6.net].



Tickets go on sale starting on Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com [r20.rs6.net].



Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com [r20.rs6.net].



Nickelback’s first album in five years, Get Rollin’ was released November 18, 2022 via BMG and debuted at #2 across the Current Rock, Alternative, Hard Music and Digital Album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at #3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia and Austria. Additionally, Get Rollin’ debuted at #1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia and emotional exploration. With the new record, Nickelback continues their incomparable legacy as “one of rock’s biggest-ever bands,” as noted by KERRANG and furthering their legacy is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 13, 2023.



GET ROLLIN’ 2023 TOUR DATES:



Mon Jun 12 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre



Wed Jun 14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre



Fri Jun 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena



Fri Jun 17 – Bloomington, IL – Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^



Tue Jun 20 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre



Thu Jun 22 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre



Sat Jun 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place



Sun Jun 25 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome



Wed Jun 28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena



Fri Jun 30 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre



Sat Jul 01 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater



Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre



Sat Jul 08 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre



Sun Jul 09 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre



Wed Jul 12 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center



Fri Jul 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum



Sat Jul 15 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena



Tue Jul 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena



Thu Jul 20 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP



Sat Jul 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavillion



Sun Jul 23 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion



Sat Jul 29 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre



Sun Jul 30 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater



Tue Aug 01 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena



Thu Aug 03 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Sat Aug 05 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater



Mon Aug 07 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center



Wed Aug 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center



Fri Aug 11 – Oro-Medonte, ON – Boots and Hearts Festival ^



Sun Aug 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater



Wed Aug 16 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater



Fri Aug 18 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre



Sat Aug 19 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center



Tue Aug 22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center



Thu Aug 24 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater



Sat Aug 26 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live



Sun Aug 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium



Wed Aug 30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena





Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip