NFL wife goes viral for making jackets for Taylor Swift, Brittney Mahomes

In Today's Talker — Fashion designer Kristin Juszczyk is taking the internet by storm.

She's the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

You might have seen Taylor Swift and Brittney Mahomes rocking coats made by Kristin, who has also styled Simone Biles, wife of Green Bay Packers player Jonathan Owens. Biles wore her jacket alongside Owens at one of his games.

Kristin has shared videos on social media showing how she makes the custom 'fits.

