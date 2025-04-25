GREEN BAY, Wis. — Fans from nearly every franchise across the country have descended on the NFL Draft, bringing their passion and creativity to the event. Some are painted head to toe in team colors, others wear custom outfits made specifically for draft weekend, and a few entrepreneurial spirits are even selling their own handmade items.

Sharon Meyer has been creating custom crocheted beer can hats for nearly three decades.

"I gotta have something to say I was here," Meyer said.

"For two years, every time I walked by this certain fan he said make beer can hats," Meyer said. "It took me about 22 hours to make my first one."

The Draft Experience features fans wearing everything from crocheted beer can hats to the iconic cheese heads of Green Bay Packers fans.

"GO, PACK, GO," shouted some enthusiastic Packers fans.

Watch: NFL Draft brings super fans to the Badger State from every franchise

Packers fans are decked out for Draft Day

Some super fans take their dedication to another level with elaborate costumes and body paint.

Nikki McGlockton, known as "Tally Jag," is a Jacksonville Jaguars super fan who traveled from Florida for the event.

"I'm always dressed out as a super fan, Tally Jag," McGlockton said. "Football is my passion, it's been my passion. My cousin's here. This is our annual cousins trip. We made the draft our annual cousins trip, so we're on I think our seventh year."

Susan Kim talks with fans at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay

The Draft has become a destination event, drawing fans like the Daniels family who traveled from Kansas City to experience the atmosphere in Titletown.

"Wanted to be different as a kid and I saw the Packers beat the Chiefs in the first ever Super Bowl and that was my choice," said Zaydin Daniels, a Packers fan from Kansas City.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error