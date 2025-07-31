News Today team says goodbye to anchor Tom Durian as he departs for new role in Las Vegas

It’s a bittersweet day at TMJ4, as News Today anchor Tom Durian is getting ready to embark on a new adventure in Las Vegas after nearly a decade at the station.

Durian has been a fixture at TMJ4 since 2017, covering countless breaking news stories — from local fires to guiding viewers through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the last four years, we’ve been waking up early together on TMJ4 News Today. I’ve been blessed to sit next to Susan Kim, Symone, Adriana, Andrea and everyone else you see on this show. But it’s really the people behind the scenes who work hard every night to put this show together — we are just the most visible part,” Durian said, reflecting on his last day at TMJ4.

Among those behind the scenes are producers, photographers, directors, and editors who help make the show possible.

“It’s been great working with Tom. You get to learn a lot from him — from his wisdom, his understanding of news and, of course, his favorite topic when it comes to cars,” said West Hawkins, morning photographer.

During his time at the station, Durian reported on major political events, including the Democratic and Republican national conventions, handling each topic with professionalism and care.

On the anchor desk, Durian maintained a commanding presence while staying calm during breaking news situations. He also kept the mood light during morning broadcasts, showcasing his versatility as a news anchor.

“Tom is very funny. He is also a news nerd, and I am interested in broadcast television, so having someone I can rattle off questions with and talk about all the happenings in television is very fun,” said Sam Dunnum, noon producer at TMJ4.

Some of Durian’s favorite stories throughout his career involved covering Milwaukee’s sports teams, from Brewers opening day to the Bucks championship run.

He also developed the “Made in Wisconsin” franchise, taking viewers behind the scenes of iconic state companies, including QuikTrip, Carmex, and Miller Lite.

“My ‘Made in Wisconsin’ segments took me inside some of the biggest companies in our area,” Durian reflected. “From making a butter burger with Craig Culver to watching glazers being produced at Kwik Trip in La Crosse.”

While Durian’s on-camera work demonstrated his dedication and professionalism, his behind-the-scenes relationships with coworkers made him feel like family to the TMJ4 team.

“Tom, you were one of my very first friends at TMJ4. I will miss our coffee runs, your dry humor,” said Andrea Albers, News Today traffic anchor and Lighthouse reporter.

Those coffee runs are something that other colleagues at TMJ4 say they will miss dearly.

“Just a blessing to have been working alongside Tom Durian, and I will miss our coffee runs. We spend too much money running to get coffee almost every single day, so I’m cherishing my last couple that I’ve got,” said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brendan Johnson.

Curtis Harmon, who works on the morning production team, also shared his memories of working alongside Durian, reflecting on when the two used to work weekends together.

“I worked with you for many years. Stuck on the weekend for a long time with you, and I just want to say thank you for all the lessons and everything you taught me through the years,” Harmon said.

From everyone at TMJ4, best of luck with your new role, Tom!

