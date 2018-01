One of the most popular New Year's resolutions is to exercise more, and employees at Planet Fitness in downtown Milwaukee have already seen a surge in memberships.

They expect to see more in the next few days.

"We're getting a lot of calls. We've signed up a lot of people for January. Some people are coming back. It's funny we see them slink back in," said Joseph Snyder with Planet Fitness.

Trainers see a lot of people signing up in January, but say those numbers start to taper off in March.

Snyder says to keep up your motivation, don't set the bar too high.

"Motivation is, don't look at the big picture. Do one day at a time. That's the way to do it, set your goals one day at a time," he said.

Carol Johnson, 72, is pumped for 2018. She arrived at the gym before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

"I want to stay fit this year and to stay as healthy as I can," Johnson said. "I already work out seven days a week because it starts my day. It's like brushing my teeth. If I don't do it, I don't feel complete. It makes me feel better. It gets my day going and I want to continue that this year."

Trainers say once the habit of going to the gym sets in, it will become a new lifestyle. They also say an important step to staying healthy is watching what you eat.