New Year's Day might be one of the coldest Southeast Wisconsin has ever seen, but the Polar Plunge events scheduled for New Year's Day are still on.

"This year looks like it's going to be one of the more dangerous ones that we've had in awhile," said Lt. Kyle Kolosovsky, Milwaukee Fire Dive Rescue Team.

It's also a big day to take a plunge.

"You gotta try it once," said Theresa Krahn, Panga Bar & Grill.

Events like these polar plunges are planned all over. In Waukesha County, jumpers dive into the New Year at Panga Bar and Grill in the Village of Summit.

"We actually jump into the channel that adjoins the two lakes the Upper and Lower. The channel doesn't freeze over," Krahn said.

People can then run inside the heated tent, the bar and the board shop to warm up.

"We also have hot chocolate, hot cider, coffee and adult beverages that I think help a lot," Krahn said.

The plunge has been happening on the property for close to 25 years.

"We've never had any injuries or any issues," Krahn said.

Paramedics will be on hand at Panga. In Milwaukee at Bradford Beach, the dive team will be standing by.

"Every year we tend to people who just you know cold exposure, some of your early symptoms of hypothermia maybe even a little bit of frostbite," Kolosovsky said.

Fore those willing to risk it, the dive team has this advice.

"Get out as soon as they can. Get warm, get dry. Whether that's getting in a car, the sooner they can get out of that environment the better," Kolosovsky said.

You can't argue it would be a New Year's to remember.

"It's just crazy and fun," Krahn said.

If you're brave, it's not too late to sign up for the plunge at Panga in Summit. A $5 minimum donation is required and this year the money will go towards a veterans group in Oak Creek.

For more information call, 262-337-9550.