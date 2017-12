The big chill over SE Wisconsin has made things challenging for Meals on Wheels volunteers.

Many seniors depend on the service five days a week no matter how cold it gets. The volunteers who make it happen, like Bob Brunow, don't let the weather get in the way of lending a helping hand.

"I do it because #1 I enjoy it," Brunow said. "We do this five days a week."

Brunow has been volunteering with meals on wheels for 17 years now.

"I've had a colorful career," he said.

And he says it's more than just delivering meals. Brunow makes sure the familiar faces he sees on his route are doing ok.

"We are concerned and not only delivering meals every day but the wellness of our clients is very important," Brunow said. "You create lasting relationships with the clients."

And for some clients they appreciate the visits because it's great to know that someone is checking on them.

"We don't get out much. It's really a blessing to have something that's so nourishing for us. It's really nice. We enjoy it," said June, a Meals on Wheels client.

Since 2009 Brunow has delivered more than 41,000 meals. Meals on Wheels is always looking for people to help out in the program. If you're interested you can call 414-358-6527.