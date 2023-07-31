New wellness center, Kalm Wellness, in Glendale hopes to be safe space for all

GLENDALE, Wis. — Kalm Wellness Center had a grand opening Sunday!

Dozens of people and local vendors came out to tour their new building at 6333 N. Green Bay Avenue.

The business specializes in integrated healing and self-care. With a team made up of unique local voices, they offer a variety of services like massages, Reiki, art and craft-focused classes, and much more.

One of the business’s co-owners, Patrice Green, has been a massage therapist for years. She wanted to take that idea to the next level to help her community.

“This gives an opportunity to escape what’s happening outside these doors, or what’s going on in your mind or life,” Green said. “We’re the type of people who want to teach people to be better.”

She assembled a team with co-owner Katrina Francis. One of those people is Sheniqua Freeman, a local artist using art therapy to fight the stigma against opening up and reaching out for help.

As a suicide survivor, the organization’s mission is special.

“It’s coming full circle knowing I’ve gone through something traumatic, and now I’m on the other side and can share it with the world,” Freeman said.

“I want people to know there are people that go through traumatic experiences that don’t have answers to everything as well as knowing you can seek help when you’re not okay.”

Freeman will teach art classes at the center. The co-owners said they want Kalm to be a place for everyone, from the inner city to the suburbs.

“When you’re your best self, you can be your best self for all the people you take care of at work or at home,” Green explained.

The center also offers sound healing, resting tents, and wellness classes. They will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, you can visit their website.

