New video shows aftermath of September crash involving school bus in Ozaukee County

New video obtained by TMJ4 News shows the aftermath of a crash involving a school bus last month in Ozaukee County.

Body camera video just released by law enforcement shows the chaotic and difficult crash scene that first responders and parents flocked to.

The video at times is difficult to watch, and shows law enforcement officers who sound stunned as they arrived to help and begin to process what happened.

The crash happened on a Monday morning in mid-September. Police say a black Jeep was traveling east on Jay Road when it blew through a stop sign at County Highway E, hitting the school bus with three dozen students from the Random Lake School district inside.

The roadway was littered with debris from the bus and the smashed Jeep.

Video shows the first responders entering the flipped over bus, searching through the chaos inside, afraid that they may have missed an injured child.

"There's missing backpacks, missing cell phones, missing shoes...I just feel like I need to keep checking. I really don't want to miss a kid," one first responder says in the video.

Eight of the students had to be hospitalized for their injuries, which ranged from minor to serious.

