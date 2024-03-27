New video showing the moments before a shootout involving Fond Du Lac deputy.

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. — We’re getting a look at the moments leading to a deadly shootout in Fond Du Lac last October involving a deputy.

Investigators say Deputy Blaine Evans was involved in a chase with Kyle Massie, 33, who was being investigated for sexual assault last October.

According to investigators, Massie crashed into his garage door and then exchanged gunfire with Evans.

Massie was killed. The deputy was not hurt.

The deputy's K-9 partner was shot multiple times. The K-9 recently had a leg brace removed and is going through physical therapy.

The Fond Du Lac County District attorney announced on Monday, March 25, that no charges will be filed in the case.

