Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy who shot and killed a man will not face charges

Investigators say during a chase, the suspect got out of his car with a gun and that he and the deputy started shooting at each other.
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy who shot and killed a man will not face any charges. Investigators say he was involved in a chase when the suspect pulled a gun.
Posted at 6:37 AM, Mar 26, 2024
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Deputy who shot and killed a man will not face any charges.

Investigators say Deputy Blaine Evans was involved in a chase with Kyle Massie, who was being investigated for sexual assault last October. Investigators say Massie got out of his car with a gun and that he and Evans started shooting at each other.

Massie ran away after that and authorities later determined that he died by suicide.

Evans' K9 was also shot and injured during the incident and is on his way to recovering.

