Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New veteran investments included in Gov. Tony Evers' budget

The governor's office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs
tony evers
Andy Manis/AP
FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
tony evers
Posted at 1:10 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 14:10:53-05

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers' executive budget will include millions of additional dollars to help Wisconsin veterans with their mental health and educational needs, the governor's office announced Thursday.

Evers is set to release his full 2023-25 spending plan to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 15. The Legislature's finance committee will spend the spring revising the document before sending it back to the full Senate and Assembly for approval. From there the budget goes back to Evers, who can rewrite it to his liking with his partial veto powers.

The governor's office said his budget will include $500,000 to evaluate post-Sept. 11 veterans’ needs; an additional $1 million annually for county and tribal veterans services offices; nearly $3 million to help University of Wisconsin System campuses provide services for veterans and military personnel; and $250,000 to help provide dogs to veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The proposed budget also would relax eligibility requirements for property tax credits for veterans and surviving spouses. The move would provide an additional $43.2 million in tax relief for claimants over the next two years, according to the governor's office. The spending plan also would expand those property tax credits to renters, providing another $10 million in tax relief, the governor's office said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News