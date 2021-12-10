New study reveals 50% of Wisconsin women are thinking about quitting their jobs, but why?

MILWAUKEE — New research regarding Wisconsin's working women is unveiling some concerning news. Fifty percent of female workers in the state revealed they're considering quitting their current jobs.

"That's a startling statistic not just on its own, but because that number is 25% higher than the national average," said Kane Communications Group president, ​Kimberly Kane.

The study, conducted by Milwaukee PR firm Kane Communications Group, was created to discover the challenges working women face in the state amid the pandemic. After surveying nearly 1,000 women - they revealed those difficulties.

"We can't afford to have more women leave the workforce," said Kane.

Women who were surveyed said they were concerned and dealing with a number of things at work including unequal pay and feeling undervalued by their employer.

However, the biggest thing was stress. The study showed 68% of Wisconsin working women cited experiencing "some, very or extreme" levels of stress recently, compared to 50% nationally.

"We want employers to meet us where we are at and really understand the challenges the stress is the burdens that we have on our shoulders in addition to the work that we're doing all day," said Kane.

Mac Shack restaurant co-owner Chela Maldonado Perez says it's important to her to make sure her female employees feel valued and have the same opportunities to move up in the workforce

"I encourage all women that they can do anything that's possible. Anyone that comes here, if you're a woman, you're going to be just as valued. You're going to be seen for what you bring to the table," said Maldanado Perez.

Now that the study is out there, researchers say it's the perfect time for employers to re-evaluate themselves and make it a priority to retain working women.

